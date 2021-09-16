T2 -Tipperary Arts lovers - Open night at Cahir Arts this Friday night

Search

16/09/2021

Tipperary Arts lovers - Open night at Cahir Arts this Friday night

CAHIR

Tipperary Arts lovers - Open night at Cahir Arts this Friday night

Cahir Arts - the new artistic hub developed by Cahir native Siobhán Caplice

As Culture Night is on Friday, September 17, Cahir Arts - the new artistic hub developed by Cahir native Siobhán Caplice - is pleased to invite you to an Open Night to celebrate. Times are 6pm - 9pm and no booking is required. All welcome.
Artist Michael Hales will be on site to present his work Unlocked currently on show until October 3 while Siobhán will show you around the design shop and artistic co-working space and answer any enquiries.
Michael Hales was born and raised in Maidenhead, UK. He currently lives in Emly, county Tipperary working from his own studio.
Michael has developed his practice through working in encaustics, combining the fluidity of the beeswax and damar resin with the vibrancy of oil painting.
Through this bold use of colour applied in layers using heat and carving previous strata the paintings are developed.
There is a lot to see in the gallery and design space with beautiful hand crafted items on display all around and all for sale too.
There is definitely something of interest for everyone at ‘Cahir Arts.'
So be sure to come along and check Cahir Arts out on the night.

