15/09/2021

Jobs Alert | Glennon Brothers hiring for new roles at their Longford based timber frame business

Glennon Brothers - We're Hiring


Glennon Brothers is one of Ireland’s leading timber processors with a state-of-the-art timber frame processing facility at their plant in Longford.

Glennon Brothers is one of the leading timber processors in Ireland and the UK, with plants in Longford, Fermoy, Troon, and Edinburgh.

Glennon Brothers provides a one stop shop solution for sawn softwood and predominantly sells into the builders’ merchant, pallet manufacturing, and fencing sectors. 


Due to growth through expansion, Glennon Brothers are hiring for the following positions in our Longford based timber frame business:

Production Supervisors – shift work
Production Operators – shift work
Design Technician
Process Engineer

Full training provided as well as competitive T&Cs.

All interested applicants should apply in writing with Curriculum Vitae to careers@glennonbrothers.ie  or by post to Glennon Brothers Timber Ltd, Saw Mill, Dublin Road, Longford or for more details visit www.glennonbrothers.ie/careers 

