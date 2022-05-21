Kissanes Are Hiring - Career Development Opportunities In Pharmacy

Link to our recruitment video: https://vimeo.com/366523994
Kissanes is a 100-year-old family owned healthcare and patient focused pharmacy business. From day one with us you will become a valued member of our dynamic teams. Your experiences, ideas and contributions will be welcomed. You will receive constant support from your professional colleagues, team members and management. We will tap into your talents and you will have unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional development. You will be influencing and creating the future of pharmacy healthcare.
SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES will have;
♦ Excellent interpersonal skills and endless empathy
♦ Relevant experience, knowledge & skills
♦ Work ethic and a deep desire to learn, to make a difference and continuously improve
You can expect;
• Attractive working hours, 1 Saturday in 4, and no late evening or Sunday opening
• Industry leading salary and conditions packages incl. access to bonuses
• Access to the Kissanes Employee pension scheme
• Staff purchase discounts
• Investment in personal well-being and personal, professional & leadership development
• Real connection with colleagues enhanced by access to company funded or subsidised social and fun events
Email your cv to recruitment@kissanespharmacy.com before May 31th 2022
Find us on :
*sponsored content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.