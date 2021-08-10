10/08/2021

Search our Archive
We provide trusted sources of local news.

Payment Page

Contact Us Limerick Leader

Contact Us


We are at the heart of your local community

Limerick Leader

29 Glentworth St, Limerick, Ireland
Phone: 061-214500
Twitter: @limerick_leader
Facebook: LimerickLeader
Twitter: @LimkLeaderSport
Facebook: LimerickLeaderSport

Newsdesk

Phone: 061-214500
Email: news@limerickleader.ie

Advertising Department

Phone: 061-214500
Email: advertising@limerickleader.ie
For additional information visit Advertise With Us page

Editorial Contacts:

Editor

Donn O'Sullivan

Email: donn.osullivan@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @DonnOSullivan

Assistant Editor (News & Features)

Aine Fitzgerald

Email: aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @AineFitzgeraldA

Assistant Editor/Multimedia

David Hurley

Email: david.hurley@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @DHurleyLL

City Reporter

Nick Rabbitts

Email: nick@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @nick468official

County Reporter

Donal O'Regan

Email: donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @DonalORegan1

County Reporter

Norma Prendiville

Email: normap@limerickleader.ie
Twitter

Deputy Sports Editor

Colm Kinsella

Email: colm.kinsella@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @ckSportLeader

Sports Reporter

Jerome O'Connell

Email: jerome.oconnell@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @JeromeSport

Local Notes, Layout & Design

Charles Prashaw

Email: charles.prashaw@limerickleader.ie
Twitter

Picture Desk

Adrian Butler

Email: adrian.butler@limerickleader.ie
Twitter: @adrian_butler

Do you have a news story or picture for us?

If you have a news story please contact the newsdesk on 061 214503 (Mon-Fri) or e-mail news@limerickleader.ie. Please include your name and a telephone number we can contact you on. If you would like to send us a picture of a local event or occasion, please email photos@limerickleader.ie. Please include detailed caption information, along with your name and a telephone number we can contact you on. You can also submit your stories or pictures directly via our Send Us Your News on our website.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor intended for publication can be submitted by hard copy, but e-mail is preferable. We invite readers to send their letter on any subject - however, local issues will have preference other those submitted on other topics. Letters should be limited to a maximum of 300 words and we reserve the right to edit your submission. You must state your name and address in all correspondence whether submitted in hard or electronic format. If you wish for us to withhold your name and/or address, you must state your reason and we will consider this. However no letter will be published which does not hold the sender's name and address. Please include a day time telephone number for us to contact you on, should we need to do so. For emails, please observe the same rules of punctuation, grammar, spelling, etc, as you would when writing in more traditional fashion. To submit your letter via e-mail (preferred), please send it to: letters@limerickleader.ie. Alternatively, please send it to: Letters to the Editor, Limerick Leader, 29 Glentworth Street, Limerick.

Previous Editions

You can access microfiche, or in some cases, hard copies of the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle by visiting the City Library at The Granary building in Michael Street. Pages can be printed out and the archive goes back many years. Recent back copies are available for sale at our office at 29 Glentworth Street and we have files available for consultation of most of our editions over the previous 12 months. An extensive collection of back copies, dating to 1905, is available via subscription on the website www.irishnewsarchive.com. This website is digitally searchable and is thus the easiest way to track down stories from our archive.

Photograph Sales

Copies of pictures taken by our photographers can be ordered from our office at 29 Glentworth Street, Limerick or by calling 061-214500.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media