Your life in stars – w/c Nov 29

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

A brilliant offer or scheme can seem too good to miss, and it might be. Check first that it ticks all your boxes, and that it really is as lucrative and positive as it seems. Look at the details, as these may need tweaking in some areas. In addition, joining a group or mixing with new people could open doors for you that pave the way for some fresh and exhilarating experiences.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Something or someone can draw your attention outside of your ordinary sphere of influence. You may have a long-distance relationship ongoing or be attracted to opportunities in other countries or online. It helps to have a purpose, so don’t let things drift for too long. Plus, a potent Solar Eclipse could highlight a career move or offer that may soon see you soaring, Pisces.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

It’s a week of powerful dreams and big goals that may propel you into a new league. Visionary aspects link with the urge to explore options that could expand your life in wonderful ways. Let your imagination soar, as with Saturn in the mix you can translate your ideas into practical actions. The weekend’s Solar Eclipse might be a call to pursue something that excites you.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Your love life gets a boost as idealistic energies help you and another to understand each other and draw closer. And it could be because you share an interest that you feel so good about this. Plus, the Solar Eclipse in an intense zone can fuel your desire for a powerful shift that might transform your life from the inside out, and change it for the better. Don’t resist this process.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

You’ll start this week feeling that you’re capable of anything you set your mind to. And you’ll certainly come up with some incredible schemes that others will be keen to support. Before you get a move on, consider getting feedback, as you’ll gain from the practical advice that someone has for you. A relationship could flourish too, and together you’ll accomplish more than alone.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’ll be inspired on all fronts Cancer, making this a week when you may be in search of the next big thing. The thought of taking on new challenges and diving into fascinating subjects could find you eagerly looking into all kinds of opportunities. But perhaps the biggest happening occurs this weekend, when the Solar Eclipse can bring you an offer you might eagerly snap up.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

What a week! You’ll be on the starting block, ready and waiting for new adventures. Some of the ideas that show up may begin as a vision of what is possible. And with a little tweaking, you’ll find they are doable, as long as you keep your feet on the ground. But the main news is the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius, which encourages new adventures. Something big is afoot for you.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

You and another may get on so well that it almost seems too good to be true. Whether this is a romantic tie, a friendship or business connection, it could be very idealistic. And out of your conversations something exciting can emerge. There’s also a Solar Eclipse in your home zone that might herald a decision or a new beginning. Finally, you’ll know what you want.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

You may want to spend money to beautify your home, and perhaps give it some special attention. Spotted a brilliant idea online? Cost it out first, as it could run over budget otherwise. With a little imagination you can create a fabulous new look. An offer you can’t refuse might lead to activities that you’ll excel at, and that may be lucrative. It could involve a learning curve.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Scintillating romantic opportunities show up this week, and could include a wonderful date night or sensational first time out together. Feeling creative? Indulge your talents and discover what you’re truly capable of. Someone may be mesmerised by your skills. Finances might be boosted by a decision to explore new paths to making money. An idea acted on can work out very well.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

You may be inspired by a dream to take your life in a new direction. A revelation on the inside could lead to changes on the outside that bring excitement and a sense of purpose. With a Solar Eclipse in your sign this weekend, a fresh start awaits you. And it might lead to activities that take you on a journey of discovery. The desire to do more and be more can transform you.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

This is an exciting week, when new opportunities are all around you. A delightful Mars/Neptune link can bring someone into your sphere of influence who you find truly inspirational. And whether it’s a friend or there’s romantic potential, you’ll feel good in their company. With a Solar Eclipse in your spiritual zone, it’s time to let go of limitations and tap into your full potential.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a year of big dreams and way-out ideas, but will you accomplish anything? You can if you set your mind to it, but it will take dedication and a sense of purpose. A sound strategy can help.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll realize the necessity of planning ahead, and this is a good thing. Preparation can save you much angst. Yet some things could occur out of the blue and out of your control. Just go with the flow.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Let your unique skills and abilities shine, and you’ll inspire others. If you’re wondering whether to take the plunge and what people might think, let it go. Your talents are so needed.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s time to reclaim your power and use it wisely. You know what you need to do, so what’s stopping you? Worried about upsetting others? Even if they don’t like it, they’ll eventually come round.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Don’t stick with the tried and trusted. Instead, be ready to seek out new opportunities and fresh experiences. One of these could lead you onto an exciting path. Could it be the hand of destiny at work?

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is an extraordinary year, in which you may be propelled onto a new and exciting path. It will be a leap into the unknown, but don’t let this worry you. You were born for this.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be fiercely ambitions, and your determination to get the golden prize could be stronger still. This year, you’ll excel when you admit to what you want and go after it. No-one can stop you.