Your life in stars – w/c November 22

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Your social life speeds up just in time for the festive season, with plenty of invites and seasonal events on the go. You may be ready to do more networking too, which could lead to fruitful associations. You’ll still be driven when it comes to goals and career plans, and this can dominate for a few weeks yet, so finding a balance between work and play is key.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You’ll be aiming high as the Sun and Mercury enter your sector of ambition, encouraging you to be adventurous. Have a plan? If it requires you to move out of your comfort zone, just keep going. You’ll become more confident the more you take on. Wondering about a problem? Rather than waste time, ask someone who knows. It can make life so much easier.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

This week brings a warm exuberance delivered by the Sun and Mercury as they move into Sagittarius. You’ll be eager for new adventures, ready to travel and keen to explore. Mind, edgy lunar ties midweek can cause irritability. But the Virgo Quarter Moon at the weekend encourages you to complete a project that may bring great satisfaction once done.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Finances, business and a desire for change may move up your list of priorities as the Sun eases into the sign of the Archer followed by messenger Mercury. The coming weeks are an opportunity to let go of whatever no longer serves and find closure on issues that have held you back. The Quarter Moon can assist you in tying up loose ends and releasing emotional baggage.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Your love life looks set to blossom as the Sun moves into your relationship zone, followed by talkative Mercury. After an intense time life looks brighter, and you’ll relish the chance to expand your horizons by linking up with old friends and new. Avoid splurging to fend off any sense of frustration. Instead, think about enjoying some self-care and a little pampering.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’ll be looking through a wider lens as the Sun and Mercury move into Sagittarius and your lifestyle zone. Your appetite for fresh opportunities could expand and you’ll be ready to be bold and adventurous to secure them. Daily exercise might assist you with channelling any pent-up energies. In fact, you may want to make this an ongoing habit.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

The Sun and Mercury enter a playful and leisurely zone this week, but their presence also emphasises creativity and romance. Such activities can recharge you if life has taken its toll. It’s a great time for showcasing your talents and promoting yourself. Don’t let doubts stop you. You were born to shine and the coming weeks are a great opportunity to dazzle everyone.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Domestic affairs get a boost that can see you doing plenty of entertaining at home and with close ones. The coming weeks look set to be enjoyable, but might also find you ready to initiate new ideas and plans that could lead to an expansion. Looking to move to a bigger property or extend the one you have? Whatever brilliant ideas you have, this is a good time to make a start.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Opportunities and offers are there to be taken advantage of. And you could make positive strides over the coming week if you get a move on. Plus, you may be outspoken regarding communication matters. This can clear the air but also rock the boat, so pause before you get into your stride. The weekend Quarter Moon could be a call to resolve an issue that might be a drain on you.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Any restlessness you felt last week should ease, leaving you more focused. And with the Sun and Mercury enlivening finances, you’ll have confidence in your ability to earn more, whether you opt for a side-hustle or sell what you don’t need. With the festive season already on the go, you’ll benefit by creating a budget that can help you stay in control while still enjoying life.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Your mood and energy levels will be enhanced from this week as the Sun and Mercury enter your sign. You’ll be in your element and ready to dive into projects and ideas that have been in the wings. Whatever gives you a sense of adventure may be top of the list. Your focus might be on discovering new opportunities and relishing the chance to take big strides forward.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You’re entering a quieter phase when it helps to simplify life and make time to recharge. The coming weeks are a chance to finish things that have been hanging over you and to find closure on lingering issues. You’ll quickly find that you’re more energised, and that new opportunities show up as a result. Ready to question old beliefs? This can only be a good thing.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Exciting adventures await you, and you’ll be ready to take a leap of faith and see where it leads. Make a point of exploring new interests and opportunities as something you discover could change everything.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Home and family affairs may be a priority, with new developments that will bring joy and happiness. Have clearly defined plans and goals, and everything you hope for could soon become yours.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your questing mind can assist you in uncovering new opportunities. You’ll have a restless streak that might lead to travel adventures or to studying, either for the fun of it or for a helpful qualification.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll enjoy organising others and being manager and leader. Your creative skills may be in demand. This is an excellent time to showcase your work. Eager to start a side business? It could be very successful.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be very popular, and the connections you make might act as a catalyst to some amazing adventures. Ready to collaborate? You could click with someone and accomplish great things together.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a good year to tie up loose ends and work on those sticky situations that have been preventing you from moving forward. Don’t put this off as you’ll open up space for exciting developments.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Dedicate yourself to accomplishing just one thing well, and this will encourage you to take on even bigger challenges. It’s not all about work though. Being with friends and family is also time well spent.