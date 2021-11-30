Your life in stars – w/c November 15

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

As warrior Mars opposes restless Uranus, activities at home could disrupt a career or business plan, adding a touch of chaos to matters when you need to get things done. Try to simplify your plans so you don’t have too much on your plate. With a potent Eclipse in your domestic sector, there may be positive news that might impact your ambitions. This time you’ll be glad to hear it.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You may be drawn to something that promises a fabulous future, and because of this you could be tempted to jump ship and get out of a situation that seems to be cramping your style. If you’re looking for major change, avoid impulsive action. The eclipse encourages you to develop a strategy that takes into account your financial as well as your emotional wellbeing.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

It might be wise to simplify your schedule, as with two powerful influences on the go things could change at a moment’s notice. The way to make the best of this is not to rush into anything. A situation may peak or something unexpected can occur, and your first reaction might be to do something to relieve the pressure. Quietly assess matters and you’ll know what to do.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

A relationship could be very frustrating and things can reach boiling point. Acting on the spur of the moment might relieve the pressure temporarily, but the outcome may not be what you want. The Lunar Eclipse could bring up many emotions but also be a release. If you need to let off steam or shed a tear it might ease tensions, making it easier to find a wise solution.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Working too hard? This week the cosmos can inspire you to make a few changes that could leave you with more time to yourself. Midweek your best laid plans may nosedive as disruptive influences push you along a new path. Yet with a potent Eclipse on the cards, it might be time for a reset. Perhaps a shift is needed so you can enjoy a better way of living day-to-day.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

With the emphasis on your creative zone, this is an opportunity to invest energy in your talents and promote your skills. Someone could make you an offer that seems too good to be true. It may be, but wait, as something more suitable can show up. It might not bring the same instant rewards, but it will be better in other ways, and be lucrative over the long term.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

This week can bring a breakthrough in your efforts to get your life in balance. If you feel overwhelmed you may finally decide to speak out, and this could be a turning point. Don’t do anything too hasty though, as it might backfire. The Lunar Eclipse in your career zone suggests you’ll be the winner if you can make positive changes that benefit your family too.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

This week could have some intense qualities, and you might yearn for a taste of freedom and a chance to do your own thing rather than knuckle down and work away. If you want things to be different, then be ready to make changes slowly and steadily. The Eclipse encourages you to branch out and explore new opportunities, and to integrate these gradually into current routines.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

While you may be longing for a breakthrough in financial matters, don’t spoil all your hard work by splurging. With Mars opposing Uranus midweek your patience could be short and your desire for instant satisfaction great. The Lunar Eclipse a couple of days later might be equally potent. If you can keep a steady head you’ll make the best use of a golden opportunity.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

The desire for freedom may inspire you to take a more independent course, regardless of what others might think. If your actions are going to disrupt another’s plans, then think carefully before you do anything to upset them. Mind, the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus can highlight the positive. Need to clear the air? Talk about it and a relationship could change for the better.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Feeling frustrated by your lifestyle? With a dynamic but chaotic aspect coming into play, you may be tempted to act on the spur of the moment. Perhaps you just need a break, and if so, including activities that are exciting and different might help. Eager for a new job or keen to start a business? The Eclipse could bring an opportunity if you’re ready for a new and dynamic future.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Feeling restless with a desire for some excitement, Capricorn? You may be looking for activities that give you a thrill and involve a little risk, such as climbing, windsurfing or even skateboarding. Avoid anything involving money though, as you might lose out. Find yourself falling head over heels? Give yourself some time before you dive in and commit further.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! A great year awaits as you finally decide to put your needs higher up your list of priorities. It’s time to make your dreams come true. And you’ll have the confidence to launch some exciting projects.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll leave no stone unturned to get the satisfaction you desire. Whatever you want can be yours once you commit to getting it. And if it benefits others in your life, then it’s a double win.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ready to break your own rules and live life on your terms. Just don’t disconnect from those who love and support you. Enjoy being independent, but be there for friends and family too.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have some brilliant ideas and visions that can keep you occupied. But if you want to make this a year of accomplishment, then spend as much time doing as dreaming. You won’t regret it!

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your feelings can be your guiding light, so be sure to choose the good ones. Don’t suppress difficulties either. Talk them through and find closure. You may have reason to celebrate a big win.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s time to see the bigger picture. Looking at life through a wider lens can transform you chances of success. You’ll enjoy taking on challenges and relish the feeling of daring and winning.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may be drawn to study and enjoy getting to know more about a subject or interest in great depth. You could become an expert in a valuable area and be someone others seek out for help and advice.