Your life in stars – w/c Nov 1

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

This week has the potential to be a high point. The New Moon in Scorpio could be the icing on the cake if you don’t allow family matters to disrupt progress. You’ll be ready to put effort into securing a job, contract or other opportunity, and you deserve it. Avoid dramas and impulsive moves that might get in the way of the dazzling outcome you so want.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Eager for something to transform your life? There is potential this week, if you avoid shortcuts. The desire for change could inspire you to make a decision that has a positive and powerful impact, but it will take perseverance. The easier way may be very tempting but will get you nowhere. In addition, Venus’s move into Capricorn will do wonders for your social life.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

This can be an intense week, and a productive one if you don’t sabotage your efforts by thinking in terms of failure rather than success. The New Moon in Scorpio is one to watch as it promises dynamic change. Avoid being too impulsive, no matter how much you want something. Knowing the right people could be crucial to success, so make a beeline for those with influence.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You’ll need some tact and discretion if you’re going to coast through the week ahead. If you’re fed up with someone, there’s a chance you could overreact and put the relationship in jeopardy. The New Moon in your sector of relating brings the chance of a fresh start if you take things step by step. As Venus enters Capricorn, your appetite for new experiences may increase.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

You’ll be open to new ideas and opportunities. This is the time to think big and seize on something that may be a bit of a challenge. Don’t let anyone’s criticisms put you off. A potent New Moon in Scorpio could inspire you to make a start on something you’re passionate about. Don’t jump in and forget about other plans and projects though. It’s important to be consistent.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Creativity, leisure and romance are in focus. And this week’s New Moon could revolutionise matters in this area. There’s the chance that a new friendship or romance might upend your life, bringing dynamic change in its wake. Even so, as lovely Venus sashays into your sector of relating, take advantage of her soothing benefits. Networking can be very rewarding too.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

The potential for collaboration looks good, and you and another could accomplish much by working together. Make sure you set aside enough time for rest and relaxation, as this isn’t the time to push yourself too hard. The New Moon encourages you to reset your work/life balance so that you aren’t continually frazzled and stressed by having too much to do.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

If you have writing, planning, organising or a lot of meetings to deal with, then Mars can help you to power through it all at quite a pace. The New Moon and its face-off with Uranus suggests you may have to deal with disruptions that could overturn your schedule. Try to keep things simple. A big opportunity might dazzle you, but don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The New Moon in your money zone can be an opportunity to reset your budget and introduce positive habits to get money matters in order. With Uranus in the mix though, you could be tempted to go on a spending spree that might have the opposite effect. Pause before you do anything you might regret, Libra. Plus, Venus’s move into Capricorn may heal a family rift.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

This week looks to be exciting, with a New Moon in your sign spurring you on to bigger and better things. But as it opposes electric Uranus, there could be a surprise that forces change. The way you respond might either enhance your chance of success or endanger it. As Venus dances into Capricorn, use the power of healing conversation to create peace and goodwill.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

This week encourages change on the inside that could be translated into positive action. You may be so frustrated by circumstances that the New Moon might catapult you into action. But what is really needed is something like yoga, tai-chi or meditation, or perhaps the help of a life coach so that you calm anxiety and find a way to overcome limitations that hold you back.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

The right approach could net you a great opportunity, while doubting might mean you lose out. Believe in yourself and things can fall into place perfectly. The New Moon in a co-operative zone encourages teamwork, as you’ll be able to do so much more together than alone. And with Venus entering your sign, your best qualities are on display for all to admire.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ready to soar? Learning a new skill and engaging with fresh experiences can make this a year to remember. If you can combine bold vision with a well-crafted plan, you’ll succeed big-time.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have an easier time if you don’t resist the process of change. Don’t like what is happening? Do your best to work with it anyway. You need to let go of something so you can embrace fresh options.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! The golden prize is there to be enjoyed if you team up with others rather than going solo. Whatever plans you have can succeed if you pool experiences and resources. The more, the merrier!

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll hit the road running, ready to power through this year and accomplish great things. There will be breakthroughs, but there are times when acting on impulse can jeopardise your hard work. Go easy!

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Knowing what you want means you’ll be halfway to getting it. But who you know can also boost your success rate. Befriending those with influence could gift you with exciting opportunities.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be drawn to solving mysteries, and uncovering secrets that may have been hidden for some time. You’re in detective mode and can use this to hunt out bargains, opportunities or a sizzling romance.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! One or two people in your life may help catapult you to the next level. Whatever you want to accomplish, they’ll be there cheering you on. This year, the connections you make can get you places.