Search

14 Mar 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Complete our Great Grocery Survey For A Chance to Win €5,000 of Shopping Vouchers

€5,000 of shopping vouchers to be won

Complete our Great Grocery Survey For A Chance to Win €5,000 of Shopping Vouchers

Reporter:

Nenagh Live Reporter

14 Feb 2022 11:10 PM

At Nenagh Live, Tipperary Star and The Nationalist we’re always looking at ways to better understand our readers and how you live your lives as this helps us deliver news, sport, features, information and advertising that you will enjoy reading and find useful. Currently, we’re seeking to better understand your buying habits in relation to grocery shopping and we’d be delighted if you could spare 15 minutes to complete our short online survey.

There are €5,000 of shopping vouchers to be won and all completed surveys will be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win one of fifty €100 'One for All' vouchers.

The survey can be completed online by logging onto
www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrocerySurvey2022 and following the instructions or keep an eye on our social media and website where you will be able to link through to the survey too. The deadline for completion of all surveys is Monday 7th February 2022.

The shopping voucher prize draw will take place in February and winners will be announced online and in print across participating local newspaper titles.

Thank you for agreeing to take part in our Great Grocery Survey.

Tipperary Star and The Nationalist is a member of Local Ireland, the trade organisation that represents local newspaper publishers across Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media