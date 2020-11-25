PROPERTY: This cosy two-bedroom home is on the market for less than €50,000

Contact
Barrack Street, Cappoquin, Waterford
If you're on the market for an investment or simply a change of scenery, this centrally-located two-bedroom terraced home in the South East is on the market for less than €50,000.
Situated in the heart of Cappoquin, Waterford, the town lies beneath the southern slopes of the Knockmealdown Mountains and at the head of the tidal River Blackwater estuary.
This tidy property comprises of entrance hall, living room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.
The residence is well presented to the market and would benefit from some modernisation from the potential buyer, making this bargain home an ideal purchase for a first-time buyer or as an investment property.
The property boasts a terraced garden and is within easy walking reach of all the amenities that Cappoquin has to offer.
Cappoquin is a renowned angling centre for both the game and coarse angler. Sea trout, brown trout, salmon, roach, dace, rudd and tench are all species pursued in the very prolific angling waters.
The heritage town of Lismore is a mere 5 minute drive whilst the bustling coastal town of Dungarvan is a 20 minute drive.
