The Irish weather looks set to pick up over the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Any lingering mist and fog will quickly clear in the morning on Friday to leave a warm and mainly dry day with sunny spells. By evening time a little patchy drizzle may develop near Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures 18 to 23 Celsius with a moderate southerly breeze, but winds strong along Atlantic coasts.

Friday night winds will fall light with mist and fog developing. Generally dry over much of the country but outbreaks of rain and drizzle along Atlantic coasts will spread further inland by morning. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

Saturday will be a warm day but quite mixed in terms of cloud and sunshine. In the east it will be mainly dry at first with some sunny spells. Western coastal counties will tend to be cloudier with outbreaks of showery rain which will spread further eastwards during the afternoon but becoming more fragmented and patchy later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, mildest in the east, in light south to southeasterly breezes.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with just the odd spot of drizzle. Staying mild overnight with lows of just 13 to 15 degrees, in light variable breezes.

Sunday will be mostly dry with some sunny spells but later sunshine might become a little hazy as a warm front is likely to approach from the Atlantic with a few spots of rain or drizzle affecting Atlantic coastal counties. It will stay warm with top temperatures reaching 19 to 23 degrees in just light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with lows of 10 to 12 degrees in light breezes.

Monday will overall be mostly dry with some patchy drizzle or light rain, mainly in the west and north. It will continue warm as temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.

Tuesday outbreaks of rain are likely to affect Atlantic coastal counties at first and spread further eastwards later. Top temperatures are likely to stay in the high teens to low twenties.