12 Nov 2022

Seann Walsh says Strictly kiss drama was ‘catalyst’ for him to change

12 Nov 2022 12:04 AM

Seann Walsh has said the backlash over his kiss with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones was the “catalyst” for him to change and “keep hold of what I love”.

The 36-year-old comedian made national headlines in 2018 when he was pictured kissing his married dance partner while he was also in a relationship.

Walsh told his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates during Friday’s episode that he had been living in “chaos” before partaking in the BBC dancing show.

Loose Women presenter Charlene White asked him: “Did what happen four years ago, did that bring chaos back into your life?”

He said: “That was really the catalyst for ‘I’ve got to change to try and keep hold of what I love now.'”

White said: “Stop the chaos and just live your life?”

Walsh replied: “Absolutely. And that’s a process, its not just ‘I quit drinking so now I’m fine.’

“That’s when it gets worse because you have to suddenly now deal with everything that you were trying to block out.”

The stand-up had been in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries at the time of the kiss.

Walsh entered the Australian jungle during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV reality show, alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The pair took part in the Beastly Burrows challenge, securing six out of 11 stars which were available.

