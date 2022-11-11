Search

12 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Taylor Swift knocked off top of album chart by Drake and 21 Savage

Taylor Swift knocked off top of album chart by Drake and 21 Savage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

Taylor Swift has been knocked off the number one spot in the album chart by Drake and 21 Savage.

Her Loss, the first UK number one for 21 Savage, ended Swift’s two-week reign at the top of the charts.

However, Swift’s single Anti-Hero remains at the top of the chart, marking three consecutive weeks and giving her her longest-running chart-topper to date.

The track, which helped Swift break a number of chart records upon its release, surpasses her 2017 single Look What You Made Me Do, which managed two weeks at number one.

This is in part due to a new version of Anti-Hero featuring Bleachers, the band of her co-songwriter Jack Antonoff, being released this week.

21 Savage has previously enjoyed top 40 success with his 2019 album I Am Greater Than I Was and his 2020 project with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode II.

Her Loss also becomes Drake’s fifth UK chart-topper to date, and third in three years.

The Canadian rapper topped the chart with Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020) and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media