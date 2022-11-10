Search

12 Nov 2022

Rio Ferdinand says William teased him over Manchester United defeat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 10:05 PM

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand joked the Prince of Wales was “out of order” after being teased by the royal about his former team losing at the weekend.

William made the 44-year-old an OBE for his sport and charity work during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Their meeting came shortly after William’s team Aston Villa beat Ferdinand’s old side Manchester United 3-1 in the league at their home ground at the weekend.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “I was delighted by that. He was a bit out of order if I must be honest.

“Aston Villa, his team he supports, beat Man United at the weekend and that was the first thing he said.

“But, no, it was great. It was great to see him. I’ve been lucky to meet him quite a few times so talking about family really.

“How your family are doing, how mine are doing and I was just… No matter how many times you meet someone of that stature, you walk in and your knees are buckling all over the place and nervous.

“Yeah, definitely – it’s the future king, man. It’s Prince William, man, there’s levels.”

Ferdinand was joined at Windsor Castle by his wife Kate and father Julian.

He won a Bafta and plaudits for hosting BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad about coping with the loss of his former wife Rebecca in 2015 to breast cancer and looking after their three children.

Manchester United kicked off against Aston Villa again, this time in the Carabao Cup, at 8pm on Thursday.

