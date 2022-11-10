Search

12 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Winners of celebrity couple competition Unbreakable revealed

Winners of celebrity couple competition Unbreakable revealed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 10:05 PM

The celebrity couple winners of a competition show which put their relationship to the test have been revealed.

Loose Women star Denise Welch and her artist husband Lincoln Townley were crowned winners of Unbreakable in an episode of the BBC show released on Thursday.

During the series, the couple spoke about how they met at a difficult time in their lives, first spotting each other in a nightclub in 2011 and marrying two years later in 2013.

They went on a journey from addiction to sobriety and are happily married a decade on.

Actress Welch, also known for her soap roles in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks, said: “I am overjoyed, I can’t tell you. We had no doubt that we were unbreakable, but I’m just really glad to share that story with other people.

“It’s never too late to turn your life around. I love Lincoln and this is just the icing on the cake – and to have such a lovely reaction from people that you have grown very close to, it is very very very special.”

The reality show, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, put six celebrity couples through a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges.

The couples were eliminated over the course of six weeks, before Welch, 64, and Townley, 49, who does abstract portraits of celebrities, took the top spot.

They beat fellow finalists Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas and actor Danny Taylor, and stand-up comedian Stephen Bailey and employment lawyer Rich Taylor.

Anjula Mutanda, who judged the couples along with fellow relationship expert Maria McErlane, said: “(Welch and Townley’s) relationship started from such a difficult beginning and they have risen like a phoenix from the flames.

“They are such a strong couple.”

Unbreakable is available on BBC iPlayer.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media