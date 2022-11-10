Search

10 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Nick Cave was ‘an incomplete or unformed human’ before teenage son’s death

Nick Cave was ‘an incomplete or unformed human’ before teenage son’s death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 3:05 AM

Nick Cave says that he was “an incomplete or unformed human being” with a narrow worldview prior to the death of his teenage son.

The Bad Seeds musician said writing in his upcoming memoir about the tragic incident had helped “strengthen his faith”.

Arthur Cave died in 2015 at the age of 15, after falling off a cliff in Ovingdean, near Brighton.

The Australian singer-songwriter spoke to Newsnight about his memoir, Faith, Hope and Carnage.

Asked if Arthur’s death had strengthened his faith, Cave replied: “Yeah, I think a lot of things happened. I think the writing of the book, weirdly enough, did that.

“The book itself starts with a kind of nervousness around questions of faith and ends more firm about those sorts of things.”

Speaking more broadly about his life after Arthur’s death, he continued: “I don’t know if I say this in the book – but I think after my son died, I personally think I became an actual person.

“Before that happened, I was an incomplete or unformed human being. I had a very narrow view of the world.”

Tragedy befell Cave again in May of this year with the death of his elder son Jethro, aged 31.

He later thanked fans for their support on his blogging site The Red Hand Files, writing: “Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words.

“These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.”

Fashion model Jethro had previously been jailed following an assault on his mother Beau Lazenby, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the Guardian.

– BBC Newsnight airs on November 10 at 10.30pm on BBC Two.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media