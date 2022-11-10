Search

10 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Ryan Reynolds is bringing Wolverine to Deadpool 3 in ‘Hugh Jackman approved’ way

Ryan Reynolds is bringing Wolverine to Deadpool 3 in ‘Hugh Jackman approved’ way

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 2:05 AM

Ryan Reynolds says he is excited to be bringing the character of Wolverine in for Deadpool 3 in a way that is “Hugh Jackman approved”.

The Hollywood star said the upcoming superhero blockbuster would “completely protect the legacy of Logan” – Jackman’s last outing as the Marvel character.

The pair revealed their team-up for the latest instalment of the franchise in a surprise announcement in September.

Jackman has played Wolverine in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, and was last seen in the standalone Logan movie in 2017.

The pair appeared together in 2009’s poorly received X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which Reynolds had his debut turn as Wade Wilson.

Jackman made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool film, but had previously ruled out the chance of a standalone crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ foul-mouthed, unlikely superhero.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds said he was “lucky” to work in the industry with “immensely talented people”.

“We figured out a way to do it that’s Hugh Jackman approved and Kevin Feige approved,” he said.

“We’re completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off, we wouldn’t mess with that, and I’m really excited.”

He continued: “I’m lucky that I get to work in this industry and particularly incredibly fortunate I get to work in it this long.

“But I really want to work with people that are either immensely talented, or people that I love and I’m genuinely, like, best friends with.

“Unfortunately Hugh does not qualify as either of those but I am excited because I’m a Logan fan.”

In March, Reynolds confirmed the second sequel would be directed by Shawn Levy, having worked together on 2021 action comedy Free Guy and this year’s sci-fi The Adam Project.

It is another change of director for the Marvel franchise, with the original 2016 Deadpool directed by Tim Miller and the sequel by David Leitch.

It is also the first Deadpool film since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which distributed the first two instalments.

In the video, Reynolds confirmed the Deadpool 3 film launch date as September 6 2024.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media