Search

10 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Who is Mike Geier, the musical star of the 2022 John Lewis Christmas ad?

Who is Mike Geier, the musical star of the 2022 John Lewis Christmas ad?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 1:35 AM

A seven-foot US clown performer has been chosen to provide the soundtrack to this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.

Mike Geier, an entertainer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, joins UK music stars including Ellie Goulding, Lily Allen and Tom Odell in contributing to the retailer’s annual festive campaign.

His cover of All the Small Things, originally released by punk rock band Blink 182 in 1999, accompanies The Beginner – a 90 second tale of a middle-aged man learning to skateboard before welcoming a young teenager into the family home.

Despite his Pennsylvanian roots, Geier is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and garnered international fame through his most critically acclaimed act: a Pagliacci-type clown alter ego named Puddles Pity Party.

Standing at 6 ft 8 inches tall, the 58-year-old is known for his irreverent, melancholy style of performing, often mixing comedy, mime and audience participation with his baritone song covers.

In 1998 he founded a clown-based band with several other Atlanta-based musicians, though the project later disbanded, paving the way for his “Pity Party”.

Geier is known to refer to his alter-ego in the third person, and while performing as Puddles will refer to himself as Mike, also in the third person.

He shot to fame in 2013 after recording a cover of Royals by New Zealand artist Lorde, with Postmodern Jukebox.

As of October 2022, the clip has been viewed over 32 million times, with Lorde reportedly citing it as her favourite cover of the song.

Since the release of the video he has toured internationally, and in 2017 participated in the 12th series of America’s Got Talent, in which he advanced to the quarter-finals.

In January 2019 Geier, as Puddles, began a headline act residency at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media