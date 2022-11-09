First glimpse of Kate Winslet and daughter Mia Threapleton in I Am drama

Fans have been given a first glimpse of Kate Winslet starring alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton in the upcoming feature-length drama I Am Ruth.

The drama, which will air on Channel 4 later this year, is an instalment of the Bafta-nominated and female-led drama anthology series I Am created by filmmaker Dominic Savage.

Speaking about the project as a picture from the set was released, 47-year-old Winslet, who plays the title role, said: “The collaborative and sensitive way in which Dominic Savage goes about creating and filming each episode of I Am is challenging, rewarding and completely immersive.

“The actors become these roles and there is simply no room for pretending.

“It’s a working environment that any actor would give anything to be a part of, and I can safely say with my hand on heart that I will never forget the things we learnt as we made this piece.

“The low-key, quiet nature in which we put this together is how I aspire to work all the time.

“Often creative environments can be big and overwhelming, but part of Dominic’s directorial process is to keep things to a bare minimum and just focus on the actors and the world we are creating alongside him, and with his unwavering support.

“It was a privilege and an inspiration to work with Dominic Savage. He’s simply extraordinary.”

The fictional storyline for the two-hour programme, which looks at the mental health crisis affecting young people in the UK, was developed and co-authored by Winslet and Savage, 59.

The film offers an honest portrayal of a mother and daughter’s increasingly strained relationship, with 22-year-old Threapleton starring as Ruth’s teenage daughter Freya as she retreats into herself, becoming increasingly consumed by the pressures of social media.

Savage said: “Creating I Am Ruth for Channel 4 has been an honour as well a sublime creative experience for me.

“Collaborating closely with the incredible Kate Winslet to bring this important story surrounding child mental health to the screen has been an absolute highlight of my filmmaking career.

“It encapsulates everything that I love about making drama – experimental, raw, instinctive, with fearless acting, and above all, about something that affects all of us in some way. I believe that many parents and children will relate to our story of immense difficulty and hope.”

I Am Ruth follows two previous series of I Am films, with the first set starring Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty, and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

Series two saw Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle and Lesley Manville in I Am Maria.

Each of the films followed the experience of women in particularly raw, thought-provoking and personal moments.

I Am Ruth will air on Channel 4 later this year.