Search

10 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Royal Opera House bans heckler who shouted ‘rubbish’ at child singer

Royal Opera House bans heckler who shouted ‘rubbish’ at child singer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 11:05 PM

A heckler has been banned from the Royal Opera House for life after shouting “rubbish” at a 12-year-old actor during a production of Handel’s opera Alcina.

The incident occurred while child actor Malakai M Bayoh was singing his lines at the opening night of the opera on Tuesday.

Other audience members shushed the heckler, who left soon after.

The crowd loudly applauded Bayoh, who has been well-reviewed for his performance.

Financial Times associate arts editor Josh Spero, who was in the audience, called the incident the “nastiest thing”.

“A 12-year-old boy was sweetly singing his lines when a man in the audience yelled, ‘Rubbish!’ and booed him,” he tweeted.

“Who would do that to a child?

“Once the boy was done, the audience responded with wild applause and cheering.”

In a statement, the Royal Opera House said that “steps had been taken” to ensure that the heckler does not return to the opera house.

“We would like to congratulate Malakai M Bayoh for his stellar performance as Oberto in our first night of Alcina”, the statement said.

“Malakai is astonishingly talented – bringing great acting and beautiful singing to the role – a huge accomplishment for such a young singer.

“Unfortunately, the opening night of Alcina featured an audience member who disrupted the show and Malakia’s excellent performance.

“We are appalled that a member of the audience behaved in this way and our support is with Malakia and the cast and creative team of Alcina.

“Steps have been taken to ensure the audience member in question does not return to the Royal Opera House.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media