Laura Jackson followed home by stranger after London awards ceremony

Presenter Laura Jackson has revealed she was followed home by a stranger following the Glamour Women Of The Year awards.

The 36-year-old was among attendees at The Outernet venue in London on Tuesday night, where famous names such as Rita Ora and Cynthia Erivo were honoured.

The following morning she took to Instagram to post about her experience getting home after the event.

Sharing photos from the night, she wrote: “After such a wonderful night, I thought I’d be economical and get the tube home, a route I do many times.

“Unfortunately last night I was followed by a really strange man. That feeling when someone’s watching you on the train, gets off at your stop, walks closely next to you and waits for you to walk ahead to follow you.

“Sensing that something was off, about to cross the road, I called my sister and walked back to the station. I’ve never felt so sure something would have happened.”

Jackson said a Transport for London worker had offered to walk her home before her sister came to pick her up.

“I (was) spooked by my own shadow in my own home all night – something I’ve never experienced,” she said.

“It’s absolute BULLS**T now it’s winter we don’t feel safe to walk home at night. I honestly believe my morning would have been different had I not headed back to the station.”

Jackson’s post prompted a wave of comments including from food writer Rosie Birkett and model and writer Charli Howard.

She later posted on her Instagram Stories thanking the people who had messaged her.

She added: “So many messages from (mainly) women telling me they don’t feel safe walking around in winter.

“It’s absolutely bullshit that now after 4/5pm we potentially have to put an end to anything social.”

Jackson sent “love” to all those who had messaged her about their encounters.