Search

10 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Laura Jackson followed home by stranger after London awards ceremony

Laura Jackson followed home by stranger after London awards ceremony

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 3:35 PM

Presenter Laura Jackson has revealed she was followed home by a stranger following the Glamour Women Of The Year awards.

The 36-year-old was among attendees at The Outernet venue in London on Tuesday night, where famous names such as Rita Ora and Cynthia Erivo were honoured.

The following morning she took to Instagram to post about her experience getting home after the event.

Sharing photos from the night, she wrote: “After such a wonderful night, I thought I’d be economical and get the tube home, a route I do many times.

“Unfortunately last night I was followed by a really strange man. That feeling when someone’s watching you on the train, gets off at your stop, walks closely next to you and waits for you to walk ahead to follow you.

“Sensing that something was off, about to cross the road, I called my sister and walked back to the station. I’ve never felt so sure something would have happened.”

Jackson said a Transport for London worker had offered to walk her home before her sister came to pick her up.

“I (was) spooked by my own shadow in my own home all night – something I’ve never experienced,” she said.

“It’s absolute BULLS**T now it’s winter we don’t feel safe to walk home at night. I honestly believe my morning would have been different had I not headed back to the station.”

Jackson’s post prompted a wave of comments including from food writer Rosie Birkett and model and writer Charli Howard.

She later posted on her Instagram Stories thanking the people who had messaged her.

She added: “So many messages from (mainly) women telling me they don’t feel safe walking around in winter.

“It’s absolutely bullshit that now after 4/5pm we potentially have to put an end to anything social.”

Jackson sent “love” to all those who had messaged her about their encounters.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media