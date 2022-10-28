Olly Murs announces Irish concert to be held in Munster

Tickets for the 'Marry Me' tour will go on sale next Thursday, November 3 at 9am through Ticketmaster.
Popular singer Olly Murs is coming to Cork's Marquee next summer.
The former X-Factor contestant will perform in the Cork venue on Friday, June 9 2023.
Just Announced - @ollymurs' ‘Marry Me’ Tour is coming to the Cork as part of @LATMofficial on Friday 9 June and Belfast as part of @Liveatbotanic Gardens on Saturday 10 June 2023.— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 28, 2022
️ Tickets on sale Thursday 3 November at 9am https://t.co/XoEhKuCXDC pic.twitter.com/17p7NgaDQx
