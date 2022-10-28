Search

28 Oct 2022

Millie Bobby Brown says Mariah Carey has been an ‘incredible guiding light’

Millie Bobby Brown says Mariah Carey has been an 'incredible guiding light'

28 Oct 2022 11:57 AM

Millie Bobby Brown said she “connected” with Mariah Carey because she also grew up in the public eye and has been an “incredibly guiding light”.

The Stranger Things star, 18, revealed she had become “buds” with the American singer and they have sung together, teasing a “potential” future collaboration between the pair.

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Brown said: “I just met Mariah and I was just like ‘Oh, we connected’.”

A shocked Fallon said: “You connected with Mariah Carey” to which Bobby Brown corrected him: “Mimi”.

“We texted today, oh yeah, she called me today.”

Brown continued: “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels but also I love the way she leads her life with so much power and she has so much knowledge and she’s so wise and she has just been an incredible guiding light to me.

“We have sung together, like in her studio sung together. She is the most talented singer ever, truly.”

When asked if there could be something in the works musically with Carey, Brown said: “Potentially. She is always doing something, she is the busiest woman ever.”

Fallon joked: “This is the biggest scoop I have ever got on The Tonight Show.”

The Enola Holmes actress also revealed Carey will sing parts of her own tunes whenever she fancies.

“It’s a real thing, she does it while we’re eating Chinese food. She’ll just do it,” Brown added.

