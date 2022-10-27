Search

28 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Disney unveils 100th anniversary celebrations

Disney unveils 100th anniversary celebrations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 12:13 AM

The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its centenary with a string of immersive experiences, exhibitions and concerts next year, it revealed on Thursday.

The preview of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder was hosted in London by TV presenter Emma Willis with famous faces including Rachel Stevens, Andrea McLean and Kimberly Wyatt among the attendees.

The launch revealed celebrations will include a European concert, with Disney touring with the Hollywood Sound Orchestra.

It will bring to life music from fan favourite films including Beauty And The Beast, Mary Poppins and Encanto.

The live multi-media experience will include classic film scenes accompanied by live performances from star solo artists and the orchestra.

Disney also revealed it will be creating an exhibition journeying through the history of the company and opening its vault to showcase rarely seen artwork, costumes, props and memorabilia.

Similarly, the company will be opening its doors to an immersive multi-sensory experience titled the Wonder Of Friendship involving a four-room installation where the audience are immersed in characters worlds – including Alice In Wonderland, The Lion King and Lilo And Stitch.

Nicole Morse, vice president of Brand and Franchise Marketing Strategy, Disney EMEA, said: “Anyone who has seen a child’s face light up watching Frozen or meeting Buzz Lightyear in real life knows the sense of wonder we are celebrating tonight.

“For 100 years, Disney has had the privilege of bringing our stories and characters into people’s lives and bringing joy to fans around the world.

“Tonight is the perfect way to kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations as we begin our second century of creating magic.

“We are so very grateful for our fans, and we can’t wait to bring all these Disney100 experiences to them here in the UK and across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

GAA: 2022 All-Star football team revealed

The breakdown is seven for Kerry, five for Connacht champions and beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway, two for Ulster champions Derry and one for Delaney Cup champions Dublin.  PIC: Sportsfile

GAA

GAA: 2022 All-Star football team revealed

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media