Search

28 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Kate Winslet says war reporter Lee Miller was ‘a life force to be reckoned with’

Kate Winslet says war reporter Lee Miller was ‘a life force to be reckoned with’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 10:29 PM

Kate Winslet, who stars as war correspondent Lee Miller in her latest film, has described her as an “inspiration of what you can achieve”.

Miller went from working as a model appearing in American Vogue to capturing the liberation of Europe at the end of the Second World War as a photojournalist.

The directorial debut from acclaimed cinematographer Ellen Kuras explores the most significant decade of Miller’s life, documenting the pioneering American as she gave a voice to the voiceless.

Academy Award-winning actress Winslet, who also serves as a producer on the film, said: “To me, she was a life force to be reckoned with, so much more than an object of attention from famous men with whom she is associated.

“This photographer, writer, reporter did everything she did with love, lust, and courage, and is an inspiration of what you can achieve, and what you can bear, if you dare to take life firmly by the hands and live it at full throttle.”

The first-look image of 47-year-old Winslet as Miller was shot during filming on location in Croatia, while the movie is also being filmed in Hungary and London.

Other cast members include Andy Samberg as Life Magazine photographer David E Scherman, Alexander Skarsgard playing English Surrealist painter Roland Penrose, and Marion Cotillard as fashion director of French Vogue Solange D’Ayen.

Josh O’Connor and Andrea Riseborough also feature in the line-up, alongside Noemie Merlant, Arinze Kene, Vincent Colombe, Patrick Mille, Samuel Barnett and Zita Hanrot.

The film is based on The Lives Of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose, who serves as a consultant to the production.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

GAA: 2022 All-Star football team revealed

The breakdown is seven for Kerry, five for Connacht champions and beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway, two for Ulster champions Derry and one for Delaney Cup champions Dublin.  PIC: Sportsfile

GAA

GAA: 2022 All-Star football team revealed

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media