27 Oct 2022

Emma Corrin in rehearsals for West End production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 5:57 PM

Emma Corrin has been pictured in rehearsal for their upcoming West End production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

The Crown star, 26, is reuniting with director Michael Grandage for the run at the Garrick Theatre, following their recent collaboration on the film My Policeman co-starring Harry Styles.

Neil Bartlett has adapted the new stage version of Woolf’s 1928 novel Orlando: A Biography which follows an aristocrat whose life spans centuries, countries and genders.

Pictures from rehearsals show Corrin, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, sporting a short haircut and wearing a blue and gold embroidered gown while reclining on a metal-framed bed.

Another image shows Corrin screaming as they are gripped tightly from behind by Deborah Findlay playing Mrs Grimsditch.

Corrin is also seen staring intensely into the eyes of co-star Millicent Wong as she gently touches their face.

Corrin made their West End debut last year playing the title role in Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre and was Olivier nominated for the portrayal.

They rose to fame playing a young Diana, Princess of Wales, in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, for which they won the Golden Globe award.

Grandage, who is the artistic director of the Michael Grandage Company, has previously directed the 2016 biographical drama Genius (2016) starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney.

For the theatre, he has also directed Kidman in Photograph 51, Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes, Jude Law in Henry V, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple Of Inishmaan and Dame Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw in Peter.

Orlando opens at the Garrick Theatre on December 5 2022, with previews from November 25, and runs until February 25 2023.

There will be more than 10,000 £10 tickets available across the run.

