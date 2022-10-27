Search

27 Oct 2022

England footballer Jill Scott latest star rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:04 PM

Former England footballer Jill Scott is the latest celebrity spotted arriving in Australia fueling rumours she is among the line-up for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 35-year-old midfielder, who retired in the summer following her team’s historic win at the European Championship, was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport on Thursday by The Sun.

She is the fifth famous face who has been seen touching down in Australia after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were snapped on Wednesday.

The celebrity reality show is returning to its original jungle location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The forthcoming series, which is launching on November 6 at 9pm, will see a new batch of famous faces undertake challenges and trials to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

ITV has not yet confirmed any of the contestants in the new line-up, saying they will do so in due course.

On Monday, the Australian set for the show was closed for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed the site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on ITV on November 6 at 9pm.

