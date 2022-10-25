Search

26 Oct 2022

Pet Shop Boys to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 2:02 PM

The Pet Shop Boys will headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens.

The pop duo will welcome the arrival of 2023 with their Dreamworld greatest hits show, nine years after they played in Scotland’s capital on New Year’s Eve 2013.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival is returning this year after the Covid pandemic resulted in the famous street party and other associated events being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

The Pet Shop Boys, comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, have recently returned from North America where they played a sold-out co-headline tour with New Order, playing in venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

The band said: “2022 has been an incredible year, when we have loved being able to perform again after the restrictions arising from the pandemic.

“We can’t think of a better way to round off this year than by celebrating the start of 2023 in Edinburgh.”

Producers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said the world-famous celebrations on the 31st will also include fireworks at midnight against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

There will be three days of free and ticketed events from Friday December 30 to Sunday January 1, featuring live music, fireworks, the flagship street party and the showpiece Concert in the Gardens.

Penny Dougherty and William Burdett-Coutts, from event producers Unique Assembly, said: “As we celebrate the return of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, we are delighted to welcome back one of the greatest pop duos of all time and one of the festival’s most successful headliners – Pet Shop Boys.

“Who better to help us kick-start Scotland’s premier new year festival, bringing Hogmanay back home.”

City of Edinburgh Council culture and communities convener Val Walker said: “Edinburgh is the place to be to celebrate Hogmanay and we’re delighted to welcome back the iconic Pet Shop Boys to bring in the bells at our midnight moment.

“Performing their greatest hits, it will be a fantastic party to welcome 2023.

“This has been a huge touring year for the duo, so where better to end it than at the home of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.”

Concert in the Gardens with Pet Shop Boys and special guest DJs takes place on Saturday December 31 in West Princes Street Gardens, from 9pm to 12.55am.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 28 at 10am from www.edinburghshogmanay.com, priced from £70 including booking fees.

