IN PICTURES: Partial solar eclipse snapped in Irish skies

A partial solar eclipse was present in Irish skies this morning and some skygazers got a great snap of the rare occurrence - posting their pictures on social media.
Solar Eclipse filmed from #Dublin #Ireland this morning (don’t look up, it’s really bad for your eyes) #SolarEclipse2022 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/HeAJv82jSA— Colm Hand (@ColmHand) October 25, 2022
