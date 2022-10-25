Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision

Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son shared on social media that he was “hit by a truck at a red light”.

Sean Stewart, who is the rock superstar’s first son with his first wife Alana, posted a photograph to his Instagram story wearing a yellow neck brace, a hospital gown and a white face mask.

The 42-year-old captioned it: “I got hit by a truck at a red light. Hard out here on these streets.”

In December last year, Sir Rod and Sean pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from an altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel on New Year’s Eve 2019.

The dispute involved security guard Jessie Dixon’s refusal to allow them into a private party at the hotel.

He said in court papers that Sir Rod punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and Sean shoved him.

At the time, Sir Rod’s lawyer Guy Fronstin said: “No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation.

“Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause.”

Stewart, 77, is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by the Queen in 2016.

His hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May.