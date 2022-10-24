Search

26 Oct 2022

Kim Kardashian calls for end to 'hateful rhetoric' towards Jewish community

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 1:20 AM

Kim Kardashian has called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

The reality star, 42, said that hate speech was “never OK or excusable,” as members of her famous family also voiced their support online.

It comes after demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising her ex-husband Kanye West following antisemitic remarks made by the US rapper.

West was recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

Posting on social media Kardashian wrote: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family including Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner posted on their social media in support.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” read the post shared by the sisters.

It comes after a completed documentary about West was shelved and he was dropped by talent agency CAA after his antisemitic remarks.

He was also criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

