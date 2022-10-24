Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle

Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 11:54 PM

Will Smith has hailed an “epic” night, after sharing his new film with famous faces including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and comedian Dave Chappelle.

The actor is due to star in Apple TV+ drama Emancipation in December, marking his first big project since the now infamous Oscars slap.

Smith stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards in March and slapped comedian Chris Rock following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

A post on his Instagram page showed the actor smiling at a screening of Emancipation, alongside Tyler Perry, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Chappelle.

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” he wrote, captioning the photo.

Comedian Chappelle is known to be good friends with Rock, and the pair have recently shared bills on tour, including several venues in the UK.

Chappelle himself was also subject to an onstage attack at the Hollywood Bowl venue in Los Angeles, shortly after the incident between Smith and Rock.

The two comedians have reportedly addressed the incidents in comedy routines, both separately and together, though Rock has yet to issue a direct public response to Smith.

The actor was banned from all Academy events or programmes for 10 years following his “unprecedented” behaviour at the ceremony.

He apologised to Rock over the infamous slap three months after the incident in a five-minute video posted on Instagram.

Smith’s film Emancipation sees him play a slave who flees a Louisiana plantation and embarks on a journey to reunite with his family.

Based on the true story of “whipped Peter” from 1863 who was taken during a Union Army medical examination, the film will debut on the streaming platform on December 9.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media