I’m A Celebrity jungle set in Australia closed for 24 hours due to weather

The Australian set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been closed for 24 hours due to the weather.

The jungle-based celebrity reality show is due to return to its original location ahead of the launch of its new series in November.

But filming operations ceased briefly as a “precautionary measure” following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

It is not the first time production of the show has been marred by adverse conditions, with the previous series, filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, hampered by Storm Arwen.

In November 2021, the show was cancelled for several nights while the production team repaired the significant damage caused by the bad weather.

A trailer for the 2022 series has been released showing Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, jumping out of a helicopter into the wilderness.

The Geordie duo have hosted the popular reality show since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV from November with a cast and date yet to be confirmed.