Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Paul Rudd offered shady deal in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania

Paul Rudd offered shady deal in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Scott Lang is offered is offered a shady deal with Kang The Conqueror in the latest trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania.

In a new trailer, released on Monday, the supervillain is heard asking Paul Rudd’s character for his help in return for getting him and his family back from the Quantum Realm.

The trailer shows Lang’s daughter, Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, creates a gateway after she sends a signal through deep space.

She tells Rudd: “People still need help dad, that’s why we made this (device), like a satellite for deep space but quanta.”

The family pair along with superhero the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, and her parents look like they are then dragged into the “secret universe below ours”.

Viewers then see strange creatures and shots of a not before seen world from the Marvel universe while Bill Murray is glimpsed in a yet undisclosed villain role.

Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, then tells Ant Man: “I can get you home and give you more time if you help me.

“So what’s it going to be Ant Man?”

The villain first appeared in the first season of Marvel spin-off Loki, described as described as a conqueror of many worlds during the Multiversal War.

Michael Douglas, Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer, Janet Van Dyne, star as Hope van Dyne’s (the Wasp) parents.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the franchise’s third installment, is set for release on February 17 2023.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media