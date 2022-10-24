David Beckham praises Lionesses for inspiring daughter Harper to play football

David Beckham will appear in a video tribute at the Pride Of Britain Awards to applaud the impact the Lionesses have had on women’s football – including for his daughter Harper.

England’s winning Euro 2022 team will be honoured with an Inspiration Award at this year’s ceremony for “galvanising” the nation and providing a generation with “new role models”.

Former England captain Beckham, 47, will appear in a video message at the awards to pay tribute to the triumphant team – praising their commitment, drive and talent.

Beckham reflected on watching the tournament while on holiday, with his 11-year-old daughter Harper regularly joining him.

He said: “Thank you very much girls for inspiring my daughter and making her kick a ball around again ­­with her dad.

“For me personally, having a daughter, I want her to look up to inspiring people… They inspired a whole generation, a new generation.

“The amount of girls I was seeing in parks playing football, my daughter wanted to go out and play. That’s how inspiring it was for our nation.”

Beckham added that it was an “incredibly proud moment” to see the girls bring it home, “especially as an ex-England captain”.

He said: “It was an unbelievable moment. I was proud, we were all proud, because as you all know we tried many times to bring it home, and we couldn’t do it.

“But we knew what it would mean to the country, and to our fans, and to the game.

“To do it now, in our country, in front of our fans, I don’t think as a player there is any better moment to do it.”

In the tribute, schoolgirls will appear to thank the Lionesses while ex-England footballer and pundit Ian Wright will praise the team’s “focus” and “quiet confidence”.

Wright added: “We won on the biggest stage and in front of a home crowd. The tournament will forever be remembered for iconic moments including Alessia Russo’s back-heel and Georgia Stanway’s rocket.”

Lionesses Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Ellie Roebuck, Fran Kirby, Hannah Hampton, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly will all be walking the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor House on Monday.

They will join a plethora of famous faces gathered to hail the ­extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, before collecting their own award.

The Pride of Britain judges said: “This was a sporting moment that stood out for all the right reasons, brought to us by a team that encapsulates the very best of what it means to be British and at the top of their game.

“The Lionesses are a team we can all be proud of – on and off the pitch.”

The Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV on October 27 at 8pm.