Search

26 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my children

Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my children

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt says she wants to “leave the world in a better place” for her children by living a more sustainable lifestyle.

The US singer and her husband Max Rogers live on a farm with their three children where they grow their own vegetables.

The couple are about to embark on two collaborative projects: the Kimberly Wyatt Dance Academy and a podcast called The Fame Game.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about their mission to teach their kids about sustainability, Wyatt said: “We live near a farm where you can pick your own produce.

“In fact, this farm is one of the reasons we moved here six years ago.

“It fits in with our mission to lead a sustainable lifestyle and is a great place to take the children to show them how fruit and vegetables grow.

“It’s important to love what you eat.

“We have three kids looking up to us, so I want to leave the world in a better place for them.”

The couple – parents to Willow, seven, Maple, five, and three-year-old Senna – also revealed they aim to build their work around their home, and spend as much time as they can with their children.

The Fame Game is styled as a guidebook for would-be fame-seekers on how to navigate through the perks and trappings of red carpets and paparazzi, and how to look famous.

The Insanity podcast production is due to launch on October 27.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media