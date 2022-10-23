Search

26 Oct 2022

Jamal Edwards posthumously honoured at Rated grime awards for ‘pioneering’ work

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 12:56 AM

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has been posthumously honoured with the legacy prize at the Rated Awards, which celebrate UK rap and grime.

The DJ, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and died on February 20 at the age of 31, was acknowledged for being an “unprecedented force” in British rap and and “pioneer” in the music industry.

His mother Brenda and sister Tanisha were presented with the award during the ceremony held in central London on Sunday, which was hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga.

The founder and chief executive officer of media outlet GRM Daily Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan and Link Up TV founder Rashid Kasirye paid tribute to Edwards and how he “revolutionised how content is consumed online” while announcing the award on stage.

A video created by the late music entrepreneur’s team at SBTV was also shown to celebrate his life and legacy.

Elsewhere, rapper Dave had a successful night as he scooped four awards including the prestigious album of the year gong for his second record We’re All Alone In This Together as well as male artist of the year.

His hit collaboration with Stormzy on Clash also won big as it took home both track of the year and video of the year.

Following on from her Mercury Prize win earlier this week, Little Simz continued to dominate as she was awarded female artist of the year.

West London rapper Central Cee won mixtape of the year for his chart-topping mixtape 23 and hip hop duo A1 x J1 secured the breakthrough of the year title.

Meanwhile BBC 1 Xtra’s Kenny Allstar won radio DJ of the year for a second time.

Personality of the year was awarded to rapper and YouTuber KSI and British-Ghanaian record producer Jae5 took home the producer of the year award.

The artists were honoured at a prize ceremony which included performances from Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll and Dreya Mac, who teamed up for a remix of the track Baddie featuring FelixThe1st.

Knucks and SL also performed their song Nice & Good while ArrDee delivered a mash-up including his song Flowers.

The Rated Awards 2022 will be broadcast exclusively on E4 on Tuesday October 25 at 10pm.

