Search

22 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final regular episode

Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final regular episode

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 12:29 AM

Dara O Briain said Mock The Week had been “an absolute joy and an honour”, as he closed the final regular episode of the long-running topical comedy panel show.

The comedian said the show had been “a blast” and joked it had left the UK in a “far more stable, prosperous and happy situation” than when the first episode aired.

The programme has been on air for 17 years and 21 series, a total of 232 episodes, and featured 131 comedians.

Show stalwarts O Briain and Hugh Dennis were joined by panelists Angela Barnes, Alasdair Beckett-King, Rhys James, Zoe Lyons and Ahir Shah, who all donned formal wear for the taping.

The show began with discussion of the possible fate of the former Prime Minister Liz Truss, having been recorded before her resignation on Thursday.

“At the time of recording Hunt is still the Chancellor, and Liz Truss is still the Prime Minister,” O Briain said, before admitting that “literally anything” could have happened by the time the episode was broadcast.

“There is a sort of irony that we have been cancelled but we’re still likely to survive longer than Liz Truss,” Dennis replied.

James added that the show was “an allegory for the Tory party,” saying: “We’re all sat around in fancy clothes talking about the news as if we don’t know this is all over.”

As part of the special final show, O Briain took to the stage to participate in the Wheel Of News segment and perform a short stand-up routine.

Dennis occupied the host chair as O Briain was given the topics of “job loss,” “seeking new employment” and “retirement”.

Later, panelists exchanged gifts, with Dennis, who has starred in every episode of the show, receiving a commemorative plate reading “well done for doing Mock The Week”.

Closing the show, O Briain said: “We’ve been on for the last 17 years, we’ve done 232 episodes featuring 131 comedians.

“We’ve seen out six prime ministers, four US presidents, seven England football managers and two Archbishops of Canterbury – that wasn’t a big deal.

“It has been an absolute blast to do, and we leave with the quiet pride that in the years that we have been on we have left the country in a far more stable, prosperous and happy situation than we started, and we’ll always have that.

He continued: “We’re not a very sentimental, mawkish show so I’ll just say on behalf of the production team, on behalf of myself and all of the comedians here, it’s been an absolute joy to talk to you and an honour.

“I’m Dara O Briain, goodnight.”

The episode closed with a compilation of photos from past episodes as well as a small post-credits skit.

“I’ve just had a terrible dream that I was hosting a topical panel show for 17 years, it went on and on and on, honey!” O Briain exclaims, apparently waking up in bed from a nightmare.

“Yes Dara”, replies Dennis, who is sleeping in the bed beside him.

Friday’s episode will be followed by two specials looking back over the history of Mock The Week, concluding the series officially on November 4.

Mock The Week first aired in June 2005 and over the years featured comedy stars including Chris Addison, Frankie Boyle, Rory Bremner and Russell Howard.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media