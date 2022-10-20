Search

20 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Ed Sheeran reveals he began writing Bond theme before Billie Eilish replaced him

Ed Sheeran reveals he began writing Bond theme before Billie Eilish replaced him

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 3:27 PM

Ed Sheeran has said he was writing a theme for the most recent Bond film No Time To Die before he was replaced by Billie Eilish.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter claimed he was attached to the project before the exit of Danny Boyle as director.

Boyle cited “creative differences” and was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American to helm a 007 film.

Sheeran told That Peter Crouch Podcast: “You’ve got to, eventually as an English singer, want to do a Bond song.”

He added: “I was (close to) doing one, and they changed directors and they just changed scripts and that was it. I done all the meetings. I had started writing it.

“I’m not going to pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it. If they come back, I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course, yeah’.”

He also said that he would “maybe” record his own sports anthem like Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and the Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions, which he praised as “our national anthem”.

“We’ve discussed it lots of times,” he said. “I think I’ve been asked to do the rugby one, the cricket. I’ve definitely been asked.”

Sheeran talked about football and Christmas songs: “If you don’t have anything to offer that is going to be different or better, just don’t do it.”

Eilish wrote No Time To Die with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell when she was 17 – the youngest artist to have recorded a Bond song.

The 20-year-old American singer-songwriter took home a Grammy, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Academy Award for the theme.

Sheeran has previously written I See Fire for The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug and All Of The Stars for 2014 film The Fault In Our Stars.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media