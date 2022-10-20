Search

20 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

James Bye hints at Strictly twist during dance to EastEnders theme

James Bye hints at Strictly twist during dance to EastEnders theme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 3:20 PM

James Bye has said his Strictly Come Dancing performance to the EastEnders theme will involve a “surprise” twist as he dances to mark 100 years of the BBC.

The star of the BBC soap will pay homage to the piece by Simon May and Leslie Osborne which has come to define the long-running series.

Other BBC theme songs and popular shows will be referenced as Strictly stars celebrate the BBC’s centenary, including former England footballer Tony Adams dancing to the Grandstand theme tune.

Bye, 38, who plays Martin Fowler on EastEnders, will be doing the foxtrot with his professional partner Amy Dowden on Saturday.

He told ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday: “I can’t tell you how honoured I am to be representing EastEnders in such an iconic year. Doing something that’s never been done on Strictly before.

“When (Dowden) got told it was EastEnders, we both looked at each other and went, ‘How are we going to dance to it?’

“It’s not quite the normal EastEnders theme tune everyone is going to expect. (There will be) some surprises along the way.

“A really big night, not just for us but (my other competitors).”

Dowden added: “What an honour. It’s never been done before. We’ve gone for a bit of drama, emotion.

“The pressure has been on to choreograph (it well).”

Bye also said he has been seeking advice from fellow EastEnders co-stars that have also done Strictly including Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won in 2021, and Kellie Bright, the 2015 runner-up.

He said: “Rose’s advice to me from the beginning is enjoy every second as it goes so quickly, even for her doing the whole thing and winning it.

“Don’t waste any moment, just enjoy everything. Even when it’s tough and you’re having bad days.”

Bright also told Bye that the “nerves” never go away.

Bye added: “I can’t wait for Saturday. Normally you get nervous but I’m really excited about (performing to EastEnders) as well.”

Dowden, 32, also added: “James is what Strictly is all about…look at the journey.

“You can’t compare week one to last week.

“We were, hate to remind you, on the second page of the leader board towards the bottom.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media