James Bye hints at Strictly twist during dance to EastEnders theme

James Bye has said his Strictly Come Dancing performance to the EastEnders theme will involve a “surprise” twist as he dances to mark 100 years of the BBC.

The star of the BBC soap will pay homage to the piece by Simon May and Leslie Osborne which has come to define the long-running series.

Other BBC theme songs and popular shows will be referenced as Strictly stars celebrate the BBC’s centenary, including former England footballer Tony Adams dancing to the Grandstand theme tune.

Bye, 38, who plays Martin Fowler on EastEnders, will be doing the foxtrot with his professional partner Amy Dowden on Saturday.

He told ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday: “I can’t tell you how honoured I am to be representing EastEnders in such an iconic year. Doing something that’s never been done on Strictly before.

“When (Dowden) got told it was EastEnders, we both looked at each other and went, ‘How are we going to dance to it?’

“It’s not quite the normal EastEnders theme tune everyone is going to expect. (There will be) some surprises along the way.

“A really big night, not just for us but (my other competitors).”

Dowden added: “What an honour. It’s never been done before. We’ve gone for a bit of drama, emotion.

“The pressure has been on to choreograph (it well).”

Bye also said he has been seeking advice from fellow EastEnders co-stars that have also done Strictly including Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won in 2021, and Kellie Bright, the 2015 runner-up.

He said: “Rose’s advice to me from the beginning is enjoy every second as it goes so quickly, even for her doing the whole thing and winning it.

“Don’t waste any moment, just enjoy everything. Even when it’s tough and you’re having bad days.”

Bright also told Bye that the “nerves” never go away.

Bye added: “I can’t wait for Saturday. Normally you get nervous but I’m really excited about (performing to EastEnders) as well.”

Dowden, 32, also added: “James is what Strictly is all about…look at the journey.

“You can’t compare week one to last week.

“We were, hate to remind you, on the second page of the leader board towards the bottom.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday.