Refugee turned star hurler among guests on this week's (Oct 21) Late Late show

A refugee turned star hurler is among the guests of this week's (Oct 21) Late Late Show.

From life in a refugee camp in Iraq to hurling in Croke Park for Leitrim, Zak Moradi will speak to host Ryan Tubridy about the power of sport and the importance of community.

Hollywood actor Richard E. Grant will be live in studio to chat about his memoir A Pocketful of Happiness. Richard lost his wife of 34 years Joan to cancer and describes the sadness and rawness that a terminal illness brings to a family. It's a love story that spans the early days of their relationship when Richard was a waiter to the highs of being nominated for an Oscar.



Sing Street star Jack Reynor will chat to Ryan about being thrust into worldwide fame at just 21 years old, his new Prime Video show The Peripheral and why he will never swap beautiful Blessington for the Hollywood Hills.



Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher will discuss his personal story of mental illness and why he wants to share his experience after a stay in hospital earlier this year saved his life.



Ryan will meet some of the remarkable children together with their mothers and fathers who communicate through Lámh, a manual sign language, and are taking part in a landmark children's television programme on RTÉjr called Dizzy Deliveries.



The show will also have music from cutting-edge rapper Malaki performing his new single, while Susan O’Neill returns with a song from her current EP.



And- calling all big kids! - a very special not-to-missed Late Late Toy Show update will be announced on Friday night’s show.

The show will air on October 21st at 9.35pm.