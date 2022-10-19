Search

19 Oct 2022

Hamza Yassin discusses his weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing work-out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:54 PM

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin said he has lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition.

The wildlife cameraman, 32, said his slimmer figure is thanks to his professional partner Jowita Przystal and the nine hours worth of training.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley asked about Yassin’s weight loss on Wednesday, saying: “Is it an optical illusion or is there a lot less of you?

“Honestly you’ve lost weight haven’t you?”

Yassin, who can be seen on CBeebies, Countryfile and ITV’s This Morning, replied: “I have yes, I have. I’ve lost nearly eight and a half kilos (1.3 stone) … All thanks to (Przystal)

“Nine hours a day we’re trying to train and it’s hard on the body… My knees and legs are hurting.”

Yassin also said he came close to “dropping his partner” before he received three 10s for his salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez on Saturday.

He said: “There was a few times where the last lift, I wobbled (and) luckily I caught her.

“There was a whole fear through the whole dance…(and) three or four hurdles…. that I had to get over and I wasn’t really getting them yet.

“There’s one point where I’m lowering her down, she saw the struggle in my face… She basically gave me words of encouragement and I was like, ‘Okay here we go’.”

Przystal said she uses a code, made up of small phrases and sounds, to remind Yassin what comes next.

Yassin said: “There’s constant communication while we’re dancing. You might not always hear it (watching at home).”

He also said he pins his hair, which he has not cut in 17 years, to his shirt so he can do the steps.

“There’s been bits that have been trimmed (because) I was in the Arctic,” he added.

“I had a bit dipped in engine oil and it gets snipped off every now and again, but hair is kind of part of me.

“Jowita is nice enough to put up with it in training… Sometimes it’s pinned to my shirt.”

Strictly returns on Saturday with a special show celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

Yassin and Przystal will aim for another 10 for their quickstep to On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons in tribute to BBC nature programming.

“Hopefully it marries the two sides, my love of natural history (and) Jowita’s love of dance,” Yassin added.

