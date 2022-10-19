Search

19 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

David Tennant ‘considered for Bond role alongside Daniel Craig’

David Tennant ‘considered for Bond role alongside Daniel Craig’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:48 PM

David Tennant has revealed he was in the running for the role of James Bond alongside Daniel Craig but only found out years later.

Craig starred in the last five 007 films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.

Speaking to the Acting For Others podcast, Doctor Who star Tennant said he recently discovered that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were at one point considering him to play the fictional secret service agent.

He recalled: “I never believed I had, until I worked with a director recently who had worked with the Broccolis, who said ‘Yeah, you were on the list that time’.

“I was like ‘What time? What are you talking about?’ He went ‘Yeah, the last time’.

“I suppose it must have been Daniel Craig; before that I would have been a child.”

The 51-year-old Scottish actor added: “I think it was quite a long list and I don’t think I was ever very near the top of it. But apparently so.”

Following Craig’s swan song performance as 007 in No Time To Die, there has been lots of speculation about who will take over, with Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill and James Norton among the bookies’ contenders.

Asked if he wonders what his life would have been like if he had got the role, Tennant said: “I think it’s probably a bit of a game-changer, that level of celebrity.”

He himself was catapulted to widespread recognition when he stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Time Lord, with his final Doctor Who episode airing on New Year’s Day in 2010.

The actor said he did experience a loss of anonymity after joining the sci-fi series, saying: “It was a different scale to anything I’d done before in terms of just the general public being aware of you.

“You can sort of be known in the industry and there’s a whole thing where you’re suddenly in people’s living rooms and they have a kind of ownership of you, in a way.

“And it’s a multifaceted experience, and lots of it is very nice, but there are parts of it where you just can’t really anticipate what that feels like, I think.”

Tennant will be returning to the show alongside Catherine Tate, who played his companion, Donna Noble, in scenes due to air next year to coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary celebrations.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media