Anton Du Beke calls for end to ‘Strictly spoiling’

Anton Du Beke has told people to stop spoiling which celebrity is going home on Strictly Come Dancing.

The judge, 56, said “nobody wants to know” leaks before the show airs on Sunday.

The BBC celebrity dance show’s performances are broadcast on Saturday when the full results are also filmed, but not transmitted to the public.

On Sunday, the public finds out who is going home and the final scores during the results show.

The warm-up act for today's @loosewomen 😂 – join us for a good catch-up chat on @ITV now! Strictly, the NTAs, The Ballroom Blitz – we'll have it all this lunchtime! Anton XX 😘 pic.twitter.com/rXbqLaDU71 — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) October 18, 2022

On Tuesday, ITV Loose Women discussed what can be done to prevent “spoilers” about the show.

Panellist Ruth Langsford, who was a contestant in series 15 of the show, said: “There’s been a lot in the papers this week about the Strictly mole.

“A lot of people are angry about it. The result of who’s gone out is being leaked.”

Du Beke replied to his former Strictly dance partner: “It gets on my nerves. Please stop. I don’t know who you are, but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it? Nobody knows who it is.”

Panellist Linda Robson asked if the “Strictly Spoiler” could be an audience member.

Du Beke said: “The audience, like the people who go to (Agatha Christie murder mystery play) The Mousetrap for example, which has been going for years, we’re all in it together.

“Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.

“They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

Bros singer Matt Goss became the third celebrity to be voted off on Sunday alongside professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday for its BBC centenary special.