Search

18 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Hall protected for future generations

400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Hall protected for future generations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

English Heritage has completed a seven-month conservation project at Hardwick Old Hall in Derbyshire to protect its 400-year-old plaster friezes for future generations.

Described as one of most innovative houses of the Elizabethan era, the property was the home of Bess of Hardwick, one of the richest and most influential women of the time.

The Old Hall which was built between 1587 and 1596 but for two centuries has remained a roofless ruin, situated next to its sister New Hall on the same site.

Using a range of specialist skills, experts stabilised and preserved its original friezes, which depict plants, animals and allegorical scenes that would have been originally painted.

One features the giants Gog and Magog from the story of Brutus, a legendary founder of Britain.

The panels provided prototypes for features later incorporated into the New Hall, a property Bess began building immediately next door while the Old Hall was still unfinished.

The two were intended to complement each other.

Although the Old Hall has been open to the elements, many of the original plaster overmantels are still in place.

English Heritage said centuries of exposure, combined with historic repairs now recognised as inappropriate, caused “considerable damage”.

The team has also completely reinstated the render on the west wall, which faces out across the valley and is more exposed to weather damage.

The old render was analysed so the new mix matches what was there historically and has been traditionally applied.

Jeremy Ashbee, English Heritage’s head properties curator, said: “Rising from a modest background to become one of the richest women of her time, and certainly the most famous woman after Queen Elizabeth I, Bess of Hardwick was also a tireless and ambitious builder, whose houses symbolised her rise to wealth and power.

“The remaining plaster panels at Hardwick Old Hall provide the sole remaining interior decor of the property and are so are pivotal in understanding the grandeur of the interior and the tastes of Bess herself.

“Our experts, over the course of seven months, have painstakingly conserved these important historic interiors and exteriors, which are completely exposed to the elements, to save them for future generations.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media