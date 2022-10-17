Search

18 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Shehan Karunatilaka: Cricket writer, satirist and Booker Prize winner

Shehan Karunatilaka: Cricket writer, satirist and Booker Prize winner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 11:45 PM

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka first burst on to the scene with 2010’s award-winning Chinaman, centring around cricket in Sri Lankan society.

His website describes him as a writer of “punchlines, manifestos and calls-to-action”.

Born in Galle in southern Sri Lanka in 1975, Karunatilaka grew up in Colombo before studying in New Zealand.

He has more than 20 years of experience working as a copywriter for ad agencies, tech firms and media houses across Singapore, London, Sydney and Amsterdam.

Karunatilaka has published two novels and three children’s books, and written features on sport, music and travel for The Guardian, music magazine Rolling Stone and cricket bible Wisden.

The Booker Prize-winning Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida is his second novel, and another satire skewering his home country.

The novel follows Maali Almeida, who has just been murdered amid civil war in Colombo in 1990, and finds himself trapped in an underworld waiting room.

He thinks back to who might have killed him, and the list is long, as he was a photographer who witnessed some brutal scenes, as well as being a gambler and a closeted homosexual.

In the afterlife, Almeida finds out he has a week (the seven moons of the title) to find his friend Jaki and her cousin, and convince them to find his stash of revealing photographs and show them to the world.

The set-up is reminiscent of 10 Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World by Elif Shafak, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2019, and followed the minutes after Turkish sex worker Leila’s death as she looks back at her life.

However, Karunatilaka’s novel is firmly set in a pivotal time for Sri Lanka, is bitingly funny and deals more with absurdism and surrealism.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media