Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Flash star Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s home.

The 30-year-old was arrested after several bottles were allegedly taken while the homeowner was away, with police looking at CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

The neighbour, from Stamford, Vermont, said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home 18 months ago in the town, where the actor also bought a home, a police affidavit said.

Miller, who appeared for arraignment remotely on Monday with a lawyer, has also been arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

And the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of inappropriate behaviour with her as a minor from the age of 12.

Ms Iron Eyes has disputed that.

On Monday, a Vermont lawyer for Miller did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the theft charge or prosecution order related to Ms Iron Eyes.

Miller stars in the upcoming film The Flash after appearing in several Justice League films for Warner Bros and DC Films as the Flash.

A representative for Warner Bros did not immediately return an email seeking comment.