Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Ant and Dec dive back into the Australian jungle in new I’m A Celebrity trailer

Ant and Dec dive back into the Australian jungle in new I’m A Celebrity trailer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 6:23 PM

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to the Australian jungle in dramatic fashion in the new trailer for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The video clip sees the presenting duo jump out of a helicopter into the wilderness as they prepare for the series launch in November.

The celebrity reality show is returning to its original location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The trailer sees McPartlin enthusiastically radio through that “Alpha November Tango and Delta Echo Ciabatta are coming in hot”.

Before he leaps from the helicopter he reminds Donnelly of their “Ant and Dec Always Together” contract, with the presenter replying: “I wish I’d never signed that thing!”

As they plummet into the jungle, they open their parachutes which are emblazoned with the phrase “we’re back”.

The Geordie duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

During the National Television Awards on Thursday night, the reality show picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, beating Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show to take the title.

Miller collected the award on behalf of McPartlin and Donnelly as the pair had recently tested positive for Covid.

Miller thanked the duo for “making the show what it is” and production staff for helping to get the show back on the road after a storm stopped filming for a number of days.

Last month it was confirmed there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

Ant and Dec confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV from November.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media