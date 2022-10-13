Irish singer Niall Horan set to join music talent show

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan will join The Voice US as a coach for the new season next spring.
The former One Direction member will work alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper.
See you in 2023 .... @NiallOfficial @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/GS4ivv9y1X— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 11, 2022
The Mullingar man said: "I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams."
