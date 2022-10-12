Mel C and Ellie Goulding among winners at Attitude Awards

Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and singer Ellie Goulding have been honoured at this year’s Attitude Awards.

The annual event aims to celebrate figures within the LGBTQ+ community and raise money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation.

Prizes were presented at London’s Roundhouse, with American singer Michelle Visage hosting the event.

Chisholm was presented with the honorary gay award by broadcaster Rylan Clark before arriving on stage in a new Jaguar F-Type 75 to perform Spice Girls classic Who Do You Think You Are and her track I Turn To You with Sink The Pink – who received the community award.

Meanwhile Goulding, who received the ally award from radio presenter Adele Roberts, performed a mash-up of her new single Let It Die alongside I Need Your Love.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who came second in Strictly Come Dancing last year, were presented with the gamechanger award by Ian “H” Watkins from Steps.

Hit LGBTQ+ drama series Heartstopper won the television award, presented by British comedian Rosie Jones.

TV judge Robert Rinder received the broadcast award from Welsh broadcaster and weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, and Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin was presented with the icon award by Dame Kelly Holmes.

Arriving from the US, Josh Cavallo collected the man of the year award after becoming Australia’s first openly gay top tier professional footballer.

Among the guests at the ceremony were Olympian Tom Daley, singer Perrie Edwards, and broadcaster Nick Grimshaw.

Darren Styles, publisher of Attitude magazine, said: “The world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand returns to celebrate just some of the LGBTQ+ biggest names from film, TV, music, theatre, the arts and beyond with the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

“Adding extra special pizzazz to an already sensational event, we are pleased to also welcome Cat Burns, Ellie Goulding, Sink The Pink with Melanie C and Lady Blackbird to the stage for a show unlike any other in the UK awards calendar.”